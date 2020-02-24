Cyberpunk 2077 Will Take Advantage Of Microsoft’s Smart Delivery Feature

Earlier this morning, Xbox head Phil Spencer took to the official Xbox blog and alerted followers of some new details for their upcoming platform launch, the Xbox Series X. As we move closer to the E3 2020 expo, more information is bound to come out, but there is one particular big feature that will allow developers and publishers to bring out a video game title for this current-generation Xbox One while also allowing an updated version for the Xbox Series X. This new feature is being dubbed by Microsoft as Smart Delivery.

With Smart Delivery, consumers would only have to purchase a copy of the game once and it would essentially be able to play without issue for either the Xbox One or the Xbox Series X. This would also allow players the ability to enjoy an enhanced version of the game for the next-generation platform without having to pay for the game twice.

While Microsoft will be incorporating this feature for their exclusive titles, publishers and developers would be the ones who determine if this Smart Delivery feature will be incorporated into their video game releases. Now that the feature has been unveiled to the public, CD Projekt Red was quick to alert their followers that their upcoming anticipated release of Cyberpunk 2077 would be making use of Smart Delivery.

Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available. https://t.co/nfkfFLj85w — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to launch on September 17, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. While we don’t have a release date set for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, we at least know that if you own a copy already on the Xbox One then you’ll get the upgraded version of the game for the Xbox Series X. So far there is no word on if the PlayStation 5 will also come with a similar feature.









