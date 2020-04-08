CD Projekt Red Still Optimistic Cyberpunk 2077 Will Launch In September

When it comes to the current state of things, we’re all dealing with the coronavirus. The health pandemic has caused so many industries to work around the virus and has locked down people in their homes. Video game development studios are no different from having to change with the times and as such we’re seeing more developers shift from working at a studio to remotely at home. With this, we’re seeing some posts and rumors go up over what game titles will get postponed.

It’s not much of a surprise right now when to hear games are being delayed or even pushed out early into the market. Square Enix was potentially looking at not having a physical release ready for Final Fantasy 7 in certain markets due to shipping restrictions. As a result, the studio went ahead and shipped Final Fantasy 7 early into select markets. Likewise, Sony along with Naughty Dog alerted fans that The Last of Us Part 2 was being delayed for the time being due to not having the ability to get copies of the game into select markets.

Now the focus is on Cyberpunk 2077, one of the more anticipated video game titles releasing in the market this year. While the game was delayed earlier it looks like the studio is still aiming to launch Cyberpunk 2077 in September of this year. It’s worth noting that all the employees have started work remotely and in a new post on CD Projekt Red that focuses on the 2019 year in review.

There is no shortage of motivation and we also possess all the tools needed to facilitate remote work. We’ve been operating in this mode for over three weeks and to-date results confirm that we can carry on with all our operations without major disruptions. Our plans haven’t changed – we’re steaming towards the September release of Cyberpunk

According to the post, CD Projekt Red is still expecting to launch Cyberpunk 2077 on time in September. There is no shortage of developers working on the title and even though they are working remotely, there are no major disruptions. As long as the studio is able to keep up work, Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing on PC, PS4, and Xbox One platforms on September 17, 2020.









Source: CD Projekt Red