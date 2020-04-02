Sony Delays The Last of Us Part 2 Until Further Notice Due to Logistic Reasons

Sony has taken to Twitter today to break the news that their highly anticipated sequel exclusive title, The Last of Us Part 2 is getting delayed until further notice.

This comes to a shock to some of us as the game was set to release late next month. However, as we all know, the growing Coronavirus pandemic has made normal living a thing of the past, and Sony has decided to hold back from releasing the game due to logistic reasons.

Developer Naughty Dog shortly after took to Twitter to update the community, and as they state, the game is nearly done development and ready to go. They are currently just ironing out some of the final bugs, but it is out of their control to release the game, which is totally understandable.

We see retail issues happening with Square Enix’s upcoming remake title – –Final Fantasy 7; the last thing Naughty Dog wants are players missing out on the game day one. So instead of compromising the launch, the developer and publisher have delayed the game until further notice.

Check out the official announcement from Naughty Dog down below:

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

In addition to The Last of Us Part 2 getting delayed, Sony also noted that the upcoming VR Iron Man game will be getting pushed back as well. As they noted, both these titles are delayed until further notice, leaving fans wondering when will we see the games return.

Check out the official statement from Sony down below:

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

The Last of Us Part 2 is now without a release date, however, development of the game is wrapping up. Hopefully the growing pandemic slows down in the next month or so and Sony can find a new release date for the highly anticipated game.

Source: Twitter 1 , 2