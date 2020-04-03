You Can Now Digitally Preload Final Fantasy 7 Remake

When it comes to video game releases this year, there are a ton of to get hyped over. Anticipated releases are coming out and one of those games that are gearing towards its release is Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Fans have been asking for years for Square Enix to bring out a remake to their highly beloved installment to the Final Fantasy franchise and now that game will soon be available to purchase worldwide.

However, for those of you that have already purchased a copy and are waiting to get the game this April 10, 2020, you can preload the title right now. Square Enix is making sure everyone has enough time to preload and have their games ready for when the title launches officially. This is also a strain on some of the bandwidth issues that may occur from more users being online than usual. With that said, players can start their preload and have a week to get their games ready to be unlocked.

This is also a hefty game download as well with it being over 100 GB which should for starters give players some time to clear our their storage space but also enough time to download that hefty game size, to begin with. One thing is for sure, we’re still not going to get the game early. If you haven’t heard, Square Enix has already released Final Fantasy 7 Remake to markets in Australia and Europe due to the coronavirus.

With shipping issues proving to be a problem, Square Enix went ahead and launched the title early specifically in those markets. Meanwhile, everyone else will have to wait until April 10, 2020, to get their copies of the game.

