Microsoft’s Spring Sale Features up to 75% off Xbox One Titles, Check out Highlights Here

A new Spring Sale that discounts an abundance of Xbox One titles has been unleashed onto the Microsoft Store this morning.

Xbox One users who have been itching to get into the deals and sales will be delighted to know that the Spring Sale is finally here and offers up to 75% off select titles. There are tons of games on sale, however, shoutout to Gamespot for picking and putting together a list of the best titles on sale. Check it out below and once again, thanks Gamespot!

To view the full set of games on sale, you can head over directly to the Microsoft Store where you will be greeted with a flurry of video game deals. If purchasing games aren’t particularly in the cards right now, Xbox One users can opt and purchase Xbox Game Pass service for $1.

Earlier this week, Sony has also rolled out their massive Spring Sale which discounted a variety of first-party titles including Death Stranding, God of War, and Days Gone. Check out more about this news right here.

Source: Microsoft Store