WWE 2K20 and The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited Highlight Microsoft’s Latest Free Play Days

Microsoft has revealed which titles will be included in this weekend’s Free Play Days.

In a blog post on the Xbox Wire, Microsoft has rolled out new details about this week’s Free Play Days. It has been announced that WWE 2K20, The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited, and Monster Energy Supercross 3 will be all free this weekend courtesy of Free Play Days. Starting Thursday, April 2 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, April 5 at 11:59 p.m. PDT these titles will be free.

WWE 2K20 is an especially good title to be included because of Wrestlemania Weekend taking place the same exact weekend. Players will be able to hop on their Xbox and play the same matches as seen on their TV screens! How fun is that?

Microsoft’s Free Play Days is a promotion that is available for all Xbox One users to participate in, all you need is a vaild account. If players decide to purchase the title after the weekend is over, all progress and save files will transfer to the purchased edition.

WWE 2K20 Standard Edition ( $59.99 SRP ) at 67% off: $19.80 Deluxe Edition ( $89.99 SRP ) at 67% off: $29.70 Originals: Bump in the Night ( $14.99 SRP ) at 35% off: $9.74 Backstage Pass ( $29.99 SRP ) at 35% off: $19.49

The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited Standard Edition ( $19.99 SRP ) at 60% off: $7.99

Monster Energy Supercross 3 Standard Edition ( $59.99 SRP ) at 30% off: $41.99 Special Edition ( $79.99 SRP ) at 30% off: $55.99



Will you be participating in this weekend’s free titles? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Wire