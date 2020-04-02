Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.1.2 Fixes A Ton of General Bugs; Full Patch Notes Detailed

Nintendo has announced and detailed yet another update for their wildly successful title – -Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

This is the second update to hit the game since its launch on March 20th, and it comes bringing a ton of fixes. Originally detailed on the Nintendo Japanese site, the patch notes comes fixing a ton of general bugs such as purchasing items from Lodley, Tom Nook to stop asking the Islanders under certain conditions, and plenty more. The update is currently live and will be updated the next time you start the game.

Check out the full set of patch notes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons down below:

Under certain conditions, animals that had been invited to move from another island did not move and the vacant land to be relocated remained closed.

– After the renewal, the land that has been closed will return to uncontracted and you will be able to relocate new animals.

– We are very sorry, but animals that were scheduled to migrate at the time of the malfunction will not return to the original island and will not be migrated this time.

• Fixed a bug that caused Tom Nook to stop asking the Islanders under certain conditions to secure construction land for new migrants.

– After the update, if the island has evolved to a certain state (if the raccoon store is under construction or completed), a specific event will occur during the next island play during the islander’s broadcast.

• Fixed a bug where deleting a user under certain conditions would make it impossible to apply for relocation of homes and facilities.

– After updating, you can apply for relocation again.

• Fixed an issue where purchasing items from Lodley on an outlying island on a tour going out on “Mile Ricoken” would reduce the money you own along with the miles.

• Several other bugs have been fixed.

In related news, Nintendo recently detailed their upcoming game for the title — Bunny Day.

Players will be introduced to a new Bunny character in where she will bring you Easter egg scavenger hunts, limited time craftables, and more.

However, the Bunny event will only last for about 12 days, ranging from April 1 through the 12. Nintendo also noted that another event — Earth Day, will be following Bunny event, sometime in April, so make sure to stay tuned to gameranx for the latest updates. Learn more about bunny day right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for the Nintendo Switch. Are you playing the latest entry int he series? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Nintendo