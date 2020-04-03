Resident Evil 3’s Launch Trailers Introduces Players to Nemesis [VIDEO]

Today marks the arrival of the highly anticipated Resident Evil 3 Remake and to celebrate the release, Capcom has released a short, but effective launch trailer for the game.

Watch it down below:

Resident Evil 3’s launch isn’t very long, however, it is very effective. Within 30-seconds, fans will be met with snippets of the game’s best moments without a single scene being spoiled. Of course, as it tends to always be, the evil Nemesis makes its horrifying appearance and has the viewer feeling cold.

At the very end of the trailer, it is also revealed that Jill Valentine will be making her appearance in the asymmetrical multiplayer, Resident Evil Resistance on Apr.17, 2020.

Resident Evil 3’s reviews already surfaced the internet and fans across the web are enjoying the game immensely, although the game length can get in the way of the fun. Read our review roundup right here.

Are you going to pick up Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance today? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube