Microsoft Announces New DLC Promotional Offer, Features Incentive for Purchasing Downloadable Content

Microsoft has announced via a new trailer, a brand new offer that rewards players for purchasing DLC and add-ons.

The new promotional offer will reward players for purchasing DLC and add-on content. Microsoft notes that players who spend $50 on DLC will receive a $5 gift card, with Xbox Game pass members receiving double with $10 gift card. The promotion will run from March 24-31, so if you’ve been hesitant to purchase a DLC add on, now’s the time to do it!

“During the week of 3/24 – 3/31, purchasing $50 USD of DLC or select in-game Add-Ons will grant you an additional $5 gift card – Xbox Game Pass Members will receive $10 gift card instead. “

Microsoft has listed all the DLC content and add-ons included in the promotional offer right here. Will you be participating in this offer?

Source: Xbox Youtube