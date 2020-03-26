Tekken 7, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and Risk of Rain 2 Highlight Microsoft’s Latest Free Play Days

Microsoft has detailed their latest free plays days which will take place this weekend and will offer a free weekend of gaming including Tekken 7, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, and Risk of Rain 2.

This weekend’s free play days will commence on Thursday, March 26 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and last until Sunday, March 29 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. This week’s promotion will feature the following games for free of no charge. Microsoft notes that if you enjoy the free weekend with one of these titles, you can purchase the games at a discounted price with all transfers and save files transferring to the purchased edition.

Microsoft’s Free Play Days Titles March 26-29:

Tekken 7

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Risk of Rain 2

To participate in the event, all you must do is be an active Xbox Live membership and these will all be free to play this weekend.

