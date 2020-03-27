Platinum Games New Game Announcement Set for April 1st, 2020

Developer Platinum Games have taken to Twitter announce that a new upcoming title is set to get revealed on April 1st, 2020!

The developers have been quite busy in the past couple of weeks, from announcement of new games, kickstarter titles, and plenty more. However, it seems that the developers have one more surprise up their sleeves and it is set to get revealed on the first of April.

No one knows what the announcement can be, but some are predicting a new IP, a remaster of a beloved franchise, or something Nier related. Whatever the case may be, we’ll have you covered as the news breaks on April 1st.

Check out the official announcement from Platinum Games down below:

The fourth #Platinum4 announcement is on its way! Look to the stars on 04.01 for more…https://t.co/GLRQg6RNI8 — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) March 26, 2020

In related news, Sony and Platinum Games recently announced Babylons Fall during the recent State of Play event.

The announcement of Babylon’s Fall included a brand new trailer, where we got a look at the gameplay at the upcoming game. What we can make from the trailer is the game will be similar to past Platinum Games titles as it will be fast, beat ’em up game with intricate fighting techniques.

The whole trailer is shrouded in mystery, so as time goes on we’ll learn more about specific details. Square Enix detailed on a note on the PS Blog for players, which you can learn more about right here!

Make sure to tune back into Gameranx on April 1st, 2020, as we will be covering the announcement from developer Platinum Games live. What are you hoping to see get announced on April 1st? Let us know in the comments below!

