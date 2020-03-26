Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics Announced for Nintendo Switch, June Release Date Locked In

As you might have heard, Nintendo held a brand new surprise Direct Mini this morning, which was filled with some awesome announcements.

One of the exciting announcements from the Direct Mini, was the arrival of 51 classic tabletop games! If you’re a fan of tabletop games, this upcoming title will be up your lane, as it has ton of classic titles like mancala, hanafuda, darts, and so much more! The trailer showcases the upcoming game in nice fashion!

Check out the Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics announcement trailer down below:

51 tabletop classics are coming together on Nintendo Switch in Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics! Play games like Mancala, Hanafuda, Darts, and many more to your heart’s content with friends and family!

In related news, Nintendo has announced some other cool games, updates, and remasters during today’s mini direct.

There was some rumors floating around that Nintendo was going to hold a Direct, but without an official announcement from the company, gamers started to lose faith. However, they pulled the rug out from everyone, as they aired it this morning without pre-warning. If you want to check out the full Nintendo Direct Mini, click here!

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on June 5. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Let us know int he comments below!

Source: YouTube