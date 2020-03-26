Watch the Entire Nintendo Direct Mini for March 26th, 2020 Right Here

Nintendo surprised everyone this morning by airing a new Nintendo Direct Mini, which was honestly pretty stacked with plenty of news!

There was some rumors floating around that Nintendo was going to hold a Direct, but without an official announcement from the company, gamers started to lose faith. However, they pulled the rug out from everyone, as they aired it this morning without pre-warning.

And like I mentioned above, the direct was filled with a ton of exciting news, shortly after it aired, the company released the full direct for your viewing pleasure. If you missed out when it was live, make sure to check it out right here!

Check out the full Nintendo Direct Mini for March 26th, 2020 down below:

00:23 – Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

04:26 – 2K Games

06:09 – MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order

07:20 – Shinsekai: Into the Depths

08:23 – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

09:44 – Good Job!

10:48 – Catherine: Full Body

11:43 – Ring Fit Adventure

13:13 – King’s Bounty II

14:10 – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

14:47 – ARMS

15:24 – BRAVELY DEFAULT II

19:42 – Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

21:33 – Ninjala

22:47 – Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

23:14 – Panzer Dragoon: Remake

23:40 – What’s Coming to Nintendo Switch?

25:15 – Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass and Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass

In related news, we here at Gameranx covered some of the best announcements from the Nintendo Direct.

There was plenty of new game announcements ranging from a slew of 2K games, an announcement of Smash Bros. Ultimate upcoming DLC character, and a new look of Pokemon Sword Expansion and Pokemon Shield Expansion pass. Make sure to check out our news covering the Nintendo Direct Mini right here!

What was your favorite announcement from the Nintendo Direct Mini from March 26th, 2020? Was it Catherine: Full Body? Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube