Life is Strange Season 2 Free Trial Set for Xbox One, New Trailer Released

Developer Dontnod has announced a free weekend trial for their critically acclaimed adventure title, Life is Strange 2.

Microsoft usually has free weekend trials for recently released games, and this week is going to feature Dontnod’s second season adventure title, Life is Strange. Starting Thursday, March 27th, gamers will be able to download the new season and get to play the first episode in its entirety. However, the trial will be limited, so make sure not to waste too much time and start downloading the game immediately!

Check out the free trial launch trailer for Life is Strange 2 down below:

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to jump into LIFE IS STRANGE 2, then today is the day: Sean and Daniel’s epic adventure is now available to trial for free! Forced to go on the run after a terrible accident, Sean must keep his brother safe as they head towards Mexico, and a shared dream of sanctuary – and Daniel’s newly-revealed telekinetic power makes their travels even more complicated! The five stunning Episodes of this BAFTA award-nominated adventure take the Diaz brothers on an unforgettable, beautiful, troubling journey: from the suburbs of Seattle to the towering redwoods of California, and from the dustblown highways of Nevada… to their fate on the Mexican border.

In related news, Developer Dontnod released a new trailer for their recently released episodic adventure, Life is Strange 2.

The new trailer is a big one as it is a complete season trailer, so if you have yet to play some of the episodes, I would avoid watching, as some spoilers will be present. Sean and Daniel have been on a crazy adventure since the beginning of episode one and it seems that it keeps getting crazy. Check out the trailer highlights for Season 2 right here!

Life is Strange Season 2 free weekend trial is set to go live this Thursday, March 26, on Xbox One! Are you planning to give season 2 a go? Let us know in the comments below!

