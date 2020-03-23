Bandai Namco Announce New Demon Slayer Video Game from Developer CyberConnect2

Announced today in Japan, CyberConnect 2 and Bandai Namco have announced a brand new anime-based video game — Demon Slayer.

Yes, the critically acclaimed shonen manga/anime that has been blowing up in the past couple of months will be receiving their very own game! There wasn;t a lot of information about the game released, but we do know that developer CyberConnect2 will be working on the game.

You might remember them from the critically acclaimed anime game from earlier this year — Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. The game is said to have demon slaying action, with familiar faces from the show we all love. The new announcement trailer showcases some of the epic action to come!

Check out the new trailer for the upcoming Demon Slayer game down below:

In related news, Bandai Namco has plenty of great anime-based video games in development, such as the upcoming One Piece title – -Pirate Warriors 4!

The latest trailer for Pirate warriors 4 is a lengthy one, coming in at around 5 minutes long. If you’re a One Piece fan, you already know there are a lot of characters and the upcoming title does not shy away from that. The game will feature over 40 playable characters to choose from, and judging from the trailer everyone will have their own unique, iconic move sets. Check out the other One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 trailer right here!

With the announcement of Demon Slayer, fans around the world are excited to learn more about the game.

