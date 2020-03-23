Knives Won’t Break In Resident Evil 3

Capcom’s successful remake of Resident Evil 2 not only brought back some veterans who enjoyed the original game release but newcomers as well. Just like the original installment, Resident Evil 2 is a survival horror game which means that resources are hard to come by. This means you’ll need to be cautious with your ammo and health while exploring the area. Fortunately, for Resident Evil 3, there is one weapon you can fall back on when you run out of everything else.

Resident Evil 2 had an assortment of knives scattered around the map. These knives could be used to take out an enemy but after so many uses they would break. This is something that Resident Evil 3 will change as your knife will be indestructible. Now you’ll be able to rely on the knife if you run out of ammo when venturing out into the unknown though as we all know, knives against some of these opponents are still at a great disadvantage.

“We’re dealing with survival horror and everything is exhaustible. You run out of bullets. You run out of herbs. You run out of all the items you can use. So if you did run out of everything, what would you have? The knife. The director always wanted to make it so that you at least have your trusty knife. That’s always something you can rely on.”

This news comes from Capcom producer Peter Fabiano who alerted Game Informer about the knives no longer taking damage in the upcoming game remake. Furthermore, this will bring in the ability to do an all knife run for those that want a real challenge when going through the campaign. For now, Resident Evil 3 is slated to release on April 3, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.









Source: Game Informer