Overwatch Will Not Receive Any New Characters Until the Sequel, Echo is the Last One

In a new exclusive interview with IGN, game director of Overwatch — Jeff Kaplan, noted that the 32nd character, Echo, will indeed be the last hero to join Overwactch.

This means until the release of Overwatch 2, there will be no more surprise character arrivals. However, there could still be teases implemented for the upcoming sequel, but that isn’t confirmed. Echo is the latest character to join the ever growing library of playable heroes, and she happens to be an awesome one to end Overwatch with.

Her backstory, unique abilities, and design are all so good and if you’re a fan of the multiplayer shooter, she will definitely create some fun scenarios. Jeff Kaplan, Game Director for Overwatch, when asked about adding more characters to the game:

Yes, currently Echo is the last hero coming to standard Overwatch. The focus for the next couple of heroes, will be on Overwatch 2. There is a big list of support and tanks in development for Overwatch 2.

In related Overwatch news, Blizzard has recently released a new developer update for their critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter title.

The new developer update brings us even more details about the latest character reveal — Echo. Game director Jeff Kaplan has detailed the character, her powers, and more in the 12-minute long developer update. If you’re a fan of Overwatch, this video is going to give you a lot of new information! Check out the dev diary right here!

It seems that the original Overwatch is still kicking and introducing new characters. With Overwatch 2 on the horizon, fans should expect to see plenty of more great and unique characters heading their way. Are you excited to jump into Echo? Let us know what you’re thinking in the comments below!

Source: IGN