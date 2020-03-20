Blizzard’s Developer Update Video for Overwatch Details Latest Character, Echo

Blizzard has released a new developer update for their critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter title, Overwatch.

The new developer update brings us even more details about the latest character reveal — Echo. Game director Jeff Kaplan has detailed the character, her powers, and more in the 12-minute long developer update. If you’re a fan of Overwatch, this video is going to give you a lot of new information!

Check out the developer update for Introducing Echo in Overwatch down below:

Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan discusses Echo, the latest hero that’s flying into Overwatch, providing insight into her back story and abilities.

Yesterday, the surprise announcement for Echo hit the internet, and alongside it, a new origin story for the character has been released. Becoming the 32nd playable character, Overwatch fans have been blindsided by the surprise announcement. Watch the origin story for Echo right here!

It seems that the original Overwatch is still kicking and introducing new characters. With Overwatch 2 on the horizon, fans should expect to see plenty of more great and unique characters heading their way. Are you excited to jump into Echo? Let us know what you’re thinking in the comments below!

Source: YouTube