Valve Throws Together Steam Game Festival To Makeup For GDC 2020

You all know about the health pandemic going on right now thanks to the coronavirus. It’s a difficult time for everyone and it ultimately ended several events that were supposed to take place this year. For instance, GDC 2020 was postponed along with E3 2020 being cancelled. While E3 is mainly geared towards big video game announcements along with hardware reveals, GDC was home to some of the more indie hits that were slated to come out.

Since the event was cancelled, several indie developers lost a chance to really get their game highlighted out into the public. In an effort to correct this and provide some much-needed coverage, Valve along with Geoff Keighley, are working together to bring gamers around the world The Steam Game Festival Spring Edition. This is going on right now and it provides players with over forty video game titles.

These are indie games with demos that give players a chance to try out some of the titles that were slated to be shown off at GDC 2020. The demos are only available until March 23, 2020, so you don’t want to wait too long before checking out Steam and potentially finding a new game to put down on your watch list.

This event is also bringing developers in front of viewers online with various developer play broadcasts. Not only will you get a chance to see the game in action but also get some commentary to further flesh out the game itself for the viewers watching. Furthermore, this is likely just one of several livestream events that will take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Surprise! @thegamefestival returns tomorrow to @Steam with 40+ new games you can play at home, which were originally set for GDC. This is the Spring edition of @thegamefestival pic.twitter.com/lD7LE509Ge — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 17, 2020

Source: Steam