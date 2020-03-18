3D Audio Highlighted For Upcoming PlayStation 5

When it comes to video games, a good portion of the audio is touched on in a variety of areas. For instance, we can take a look at shooters where the focus on audio is ensuring you know where the action is happening. Rather than hearing a sound, some developers are working to give players the ability to pinpoint where the sound is coming from in correlation to the character.

The PlayStation 5 lead architect, Mark Cerny, held a presentation that was showcasing the hardware for the upcoming console. One area that was touched on was 3D sound, which will give players a true surround sound experience. Apparently, this will work best with headphones but the goal is to eventually allow the surround sound experience to work even on two front-facing speakers when players are sitting in a sweet spot area.

Apparently, there will be a few profiles known as HRTF that players can select which will give them a specific surround sound experience depending on the video game or personal preference. This should vie, players, a more immersive experience when playing video games. However, it’s not something that may work across the board for everyone. As a result, there will be at times the ability to specifically craft an HRTF profile for individuals. For some, this could actually lead to players sending pictures of their ears or a video to help get a profile that will provide a more realistic sound experience.

We’re certainly interested in hearing the difference with this new 3D audio technology in the PlayStation 5. Likewise, it will be interesting to see just how developers use this technology when crafting up their next-generation video games.

Source: IGN