Microsoft Changes Xbox Series X Release to Thanksgiving 2020

Microsoft seems to have updated their Xbox Series X website, and thanks to some keen eyes, we have a new updated release window for the upcoming console.

As you can see from the picture above, the new release window has been changed to Thanksgiving 2020. Previously, we had seen a Holiday 2020 release date, but perhaps Microsoft is trying to to (social) distance itself from Sony and the PS5. This year is going to be a big year for both publishers — Microsoft and Sony, so it would be smart to move away from each other, even if its only a couple of weeks apart.

However, with the E3 digital replacement coming this June, we should expect to hear a ton of news from Microsoft about the Xbox Series X including an official release date, price point, and more.

In related news, Sony detailed the PS5 today in a rather more technical press conference. There was some great details about the PS5 hardware, but we are still without a price or console design.

Like I mentioned, there was a ton of details ranging from loading time, audio, and hardware that has been shared about the PS5 today, if you want to learn about the upcoming console we got you covered. Learn more about the PS5 right here!

With the Xbox Series X website updated to Thanksgiving 2020, we now know a release window for the game, or perhaps an exact release date. Regardless, Thanksgiving 2020 is going to be epic! Are you excited for the upcoming consoles? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Xbox