Nintendo Indie World Showcase Introduces A Ton of New Games, Watch Full Direct Right Here

Nintendo has aired its first direct of the year, and its first for the decade, and for the most part, it was pretty epic!

As promised, the Indie World Showcase for Nintendo lasted for about 20 minutes long and brought some exciting new game announcements. There was a lot to take in but we saw new games from Hello Games, Thatgamecompany, and plenty more. We even got some surprise announcements sprinkled within the 20-minute direct!

If you missed the direct no worries, as Nintendo has released the full video on there YouTube account. When you have 20 minutes to spare, make sure to check out the brand new games that are heading towards the Nintendo Switch later this year!

Check out the full 20 minute Nintendo Indie World Showcase down below:

In related news, Nintendo is ramping up the promotion for their highly anticipated title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The upcoming title is only a couple of days away from finally releasing and with the hype at a new level of excitement, fans are ready to get their hands on the long-awaited title. The latest trailer showcases the new life that is waiting for you in Animal Crossing: NH. Make your island the way you like it, as well as helping your friends grow theirs. Learn more about the latest trailer right here!

What was your favorite announcement to come out of the Nintendo Indie World Showcase? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube