MLB The Show 20’s Newest Trailer Commemorates 15 Years of Baseball [Video]

MLB The Show 20 makes its launch today on PlayStation 4 consoles and developer San Diego Studio has released a new trailer that commemorates the past 15 years of baseball.

The newly released video, covers the past 15 years of baseball starting from the year 2006 all the way up to 2020. If there’s anything that is made abundantly clear is that how far we’ve come in terms of gaming.

While similarities are obvious between MLB The Show 20 and MLB 06: The Show, the San Diego Studio has come a far way and innovated the series in unimaginable ways, making it the best in its league. The game has come along way since the PS3 era marching through what is now an end of an era for the PlayStation 4 generation.

MLB The Show 20 makes its anticipated release today on PlayStation 4 consoles and if you haven’t been following the latest trailers and news updates, you can catch up right here.

MLB The Show 20 is now available on PS4. Are you picking it up? Let us know in the comments below! Be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest news regarding this year’s iteration of the Show.

Source: PlayStation Youtube