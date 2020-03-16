Latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons Trailer Promises a Fresh Start for Living and Growing Your Own Community

Nintendo has released a new trailer for one of the most anticipated titles of 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The upcoming title is only a couple of days away from finally releasing and with the hype at a new level of excitement, fans are ready to get their hands on the long-awaited title. The latest trailer showcases the new life that is waiting for you in Animal Crossing: NH. Make your island the way you like it, as well as helping your friends grow theirs.

Check out the brand new trailer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons down below:

In related news, Nintendo has announced this morning that they will be holding their very own Indie World Showcase tomorrow, March 17th.

The livestreamed event will happen around 10:00 AM PT/ 1:00 PM ET and will run for about 20 minutes. The event will be filled with a ton of great announcements for upcoming indie games for the Nintendo Switch. Learn more about the Nintendo Indie World Showcase right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to release this Friday, March 20th for the Nintendo Switch. Are you excited for the upcoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube