Nintendo Announces New Indie World Showcase for Tomorrow, March 17th

Nintendo has took to Twitter this morning to announce that they will be holding their very own special Indie World Showcase livestream tomorrow, March 17th!

Yes, Nintendo fans rejoice, as Nintendo is planning to bring you some new and exciting news. The livestream is set to go live at 10:00 AM PT/ 1:00 PM ET and will run for about 20 minutes. If you are familiar with Nintendo’s live streams, these announcements usually go really quick, so 20 minutes is enough time to announce a good handful of new games for the Switch.

In related news, Nintendo is ramping up the promotion for their highly anticipated title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The upcoming title is only a couple of days away from finally releasing and with the hype at a new level of excitement, fans are ready to get their hands on the long-awaited title. The latest trailer showcases the new life that is waiting for you in Animal Crossing: NH. Make your island the way you like it, as well as helping your friends grow theirs. Learn more about the latest trailer right here!

Nintendo's Indie World Showcase is set to go live tomorrow, March 17th at 10:00 AM PT/ 1:00 PM ET. Make sure to tune back to Gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest news coming out of the livestream.

