Microsoft Has Added Five New Titles To xCloud 

Streaming has become a big part of the video game industry this generation. We’re seeing some services blossom and start on their own. This includes PlayStation Now, Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now, and of course Microsoft’s take on the streaming service, xCloud. With xCloud being in beta still, there are a very few video game titles featured for players to test. Now it looks like we can add five more video games available for preview exclusively on Android devices.

As mentioned, xCloud is Microsoft’s take on streaming video games. It’s a limited service that recently just gained access to the line of Apple devices. With that said, Android users will have five more video games to test thanks to an announcement made by Larry Hryb’s official Twitter account. Better known as Major Nelson, the list of video game titles includes A Plague Tale: Innocence, Cities Skylines, Journey to the Savage Planet, Age of Wonders: Planetfall, and lastly, Mudrunner.

It’s unknown if these video game titles will make their way on Apple devices later on, but those that can try out xCloud and are running the app through Android will have access right now. Likewise, you can’t forget that this is just the start of preview games for xCloud and that there are several other titles readily available. For instance, you can enjoy the likes of Gears 5, Madden 20, Tekken 7, and Devil May Cry 5 just to name a few.

While it’s tough to say which streaming service will really come out on top, there is still one issue that gamers may have when it comes to a streaming setup alternative. There needs to be a high-speed stable connection for your device and if that’s not a problem, you may experience the struggle with keeping under your bandwidth limits. Being in its infancy still, streaming services are likely to make some big adjustments this upcoming generation of platforms and perhaps we’ll be able to tell just which service will give players more bang for their buck.

We’ve also added Age of Wonders: Planetfall and Mudrunner. Jump in, play the new games, and log your feedback! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/Z5j2n0644q — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) February 21, 2020

