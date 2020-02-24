Nerf Adapts The Halo Franchise With An Assortment Of Weapons

Nerf has been an iconic toy franchise for years and it’s over these years that we have seen Hasbro bring out several adaptations and new builds set around dart guns. Shooting foam rounds never gets old and with an iconic toy line that has been around for years, there have been a few adaptations created from other iconic IPs. Now it looks like Nerf will soon be adapted to feature iconic weapons from the Halo franchise.

Halo has received worldwide attention and it’s a game series that has plenty of unique weapons both featuring alien technology along with resembling military weapons. Since the game series has been around for console generations now and a brand new installment inbound, it looks like Nerf is capitalizing on potential sales by replicating three weapons you would be familiar with from the video game series.

First off we have the MA40 which is your standard assault battle rifle you would find in the game. It will come packed with the ability to shoot out ten darts when the clip is loaded though it’s reported to be the most expensive weapon from the three at $49.99.

Likewise, you have two smaller weapons featured in the game which are the SPNKR and the Needler. Both will only run you $9.99 and it will be limited by the number of darts it can fire compared to the MA40. While these three Nerf guns are slated to release on October 1, 2020, perhaps we could see other Halo-themed weapons featured from Hasbro if the three prove to be hot sellers.





In other Halo news, 343 Industries are working on the next major installment to the franchise, Halo Infinite. Meanwhile, PC gamers are slowly getting the various installments featured in the Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Source: GameSpot