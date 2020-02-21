GeForce Now Comments On Video Game Removals 

Streaming services have really taken off lately. With this generation, we’ve seen the likes of PlayStation Now and most recently Google entered the gaming industry with their Stadia platform. Of course, that isn’t going to be the only streaming service to make its way out into the market before the next-generation consoles are unveiled this holiday season. While we may see a new revamped PlayStation Now when the PlayStation 5 releases or perhaps a new service being provided when the Xbox Series X is unveiled, Nvidia recently opened up GeForce Now.

For a good while now, GeForce Now was beta only service that acted much like Google Stadia. Players can purchase games and then stream them to different platforms without having to worry about the components to run the game. Instead, it’s all being streamed online which makes it possible to enjoy the latest title releases on low-end PCs. The biggest difference here with Nvidia’s GeForce Now and Google Stadia is that GeForce Now can access video games purchased from different clients such as the Epic Games Store and Valve’s Steam.

As mentioned, the service recently exited its beta form and became available for newcomers to enjoy the service. Unfortunately, it wasn’t long after the beta exit that Activision decided to pull their catalog of video game titles. While they have the right to do that, Nvidia recently posted on their official blog alerting users that there should be far fewer games removed from being accessed through Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

“As we approach a paid service, some publishers may choose to remove games before the trial period ends. Ultimately, they maintain control over their content and decide whether the game you purchase includes streaming on GeForce NOW. Meanwhile, others will bring games back as they continue to realize GeForce NOW’s value (stay tuned for more on that). As the transition period comes to completion, game removals should be few and far between, with new games added to GeForce NOW each week.”

With that said, it does look like Nvidia is optimistic over their service and feels that publishers will start seeing GeForce Now is a great way to help move more units when a new game is released.

Source: Nvidia