Capy Games Announce Once Exclusive Xbox Title, Below, is Heading Towards PlayStation 4

Capy Games took to YouTube to drop a bombshell on the gaming community; their critically acclaimed Metroidvania title, Below is officially heading towards the PlayStation 4!

Yes, if you wanted to get your hands on the superb game, but didn’t own a Xbox One or PC, now is your chance. The new announcement comes via a trailer which showcases some gameplay and teases a new mode — Exploration. This new mode is more of an easy mode for the game, so makes the game even more accessible to more gamers!

Check out the brand new announcement trailer from Capy Games down below:

EXPLORE Mode features these changes to BELOW’s core rules:

– Reduced Survival Mechanics: No Hunger or Thirst.

– Traps, Damage & Death: No instant kills + All damage depletes player Health slowly through bleeding, giving players a chance to recover.

– Permanent Bonfire Checkpoints: Checkpoints can always be returned to after death, allowing players to continue progressing deeper into the underworld.

Below has been a game long talked about in the gaming community due to the game’s long development time. However, when the game did finally launch on the Xbox One, many gamers thought the wait was worth it. We here at Gameranx added it to one of the best Metroidvania titles in 2018. Check out the full video discussing the best motroidvania games in 2018 right here!

Below is officially set to release on the PlayStation 4, hwever, at this point there is no release date set. Stay tuned to gameranx as we will be bringing you the latest updates and news. Are you excited for Below on PS4? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube