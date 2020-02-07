Here’s How To (Finally) Turn Off Autoplay On Netflix | Next Episode & Trailers

Netflix has become the standard for streaming services, and the one we’re simply stuck with. There’s no escape from Netflix, and for those of us trapped in its ever-expanding wormhole, there’s one feature that’s been incredibly annoying for years — autoplay.

Whether you’re browsing genres to figure out what to watch, or just enjoying the ending credits of a movie, autoplay is the bane of any watcher that isn’t ready to pounce like a feral cat to stop the next episode of a series from playing automatically.

Simply put, autoplay is annoying — and now there’s a way to disable it permanently on your account. You can toggle this feature on / off in your Settings, and we’ll explain how to do it in the simplest way possible below. It’s very easy, and doing it can save savvy watchers from being subjected to the trailers and whims of Netflix.

There are two settings you can disable to removes autoplay — trailer autoplay while browsing, and next episode autoplay.

How To Disable Autoplay: Sign in to Netflix on a Web Browser. Left-click the icon in the top-right corner — select Manage Profiles from the drop-down menu. Select the profile you want to alter. On the Edit Profile menu, uncheck the options under Autoplay Controls . Left-click Save to complete these changes.



There are two new boxes you can toggle on / off under Autoplay Controls.

Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices.

Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices.

Unchecking these boxes will disable autoplay on all devices — so you won’t have to deal with autoplay on your console or smart devices. It might take some time for these changes to take effect, so don’t expect an instant change on all your devices. If you want to force an update, just swap to a different profile, then swap back to the profile you want to use.

Now Netflix just needs to stop skipping credits on movies. I need that wind-down period after a film to reflect on how I’ve just spent two hours of my life.

