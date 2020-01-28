Henry Cavill Breaks Down One of the Most Epic Fight Scenes in Netflix’s The Witcher Series

Netflix’s The Witcher series is one of the biggest shows as of late and it seems that each time another new interesting tidbit comes out from the show, the cast/development/ and overall show gets even better.

Today, Netflix took to Twitter to release a video of Henry Cavill — Geralt of Rivia — to break down an epic fighting scene from the show! An interesting bit from the video, which you can watch down below, is that Henry Cavill was adamant on performing the stunts by himself. And from watching the scene recreated, it is pretty impressive that Cavill managed to do all his own stunts in the show!

Check out the official tweet from Netlfix, in where Henry Cavill breaks down the epic scene:

In related news, Netflix recently announced that the company is currently working on an animated Witcher film! Netflix took to Twitter last week to confirm that the movie is in development and they have been working out it for over a year. The movie will be titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and it will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent.

If you’re a fan of the live-action Witcher series, you will be happy to hear that the anime film will be helmed by the same people — showrunner Lauren Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo. And to make it even better, Studio Mir will be involved; and if you don’t know who they are, they are the lovely people who brought the Legend of Korra to life! Learn more about The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf right here!

Have you seen The Witcher Netflix series yet? Did you like the show? Are excited for the upcoming anime film? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter