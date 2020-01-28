Media Molecule Details Winners From the First Annual IMPY Awards

Media Molecule is one of the most creative developers out there and with their recently released title, Dreams, players are immersing themselves into a world of endless possibilities.

The developers have created an amazing tool for creative players to create their own games, animations, stories, and art. If you been paying attention to Dreams, you would know that some of the creations that come out of the game, is absolutely stunning.

Media Molecule understands this and decided to hold their first annual IMPY awards for Dreams. There is a bunch of categories and winners to filter through from categories such as most helpful dreamer, best character design, best visuals, and much much more! If you’re interesting seeing who won, MM took to the PlayStation Blog to detail the full list of winners!

Check out the full set of categories and winners down below:

Most Helpful Dreamer

TapGiles https://indreams.me/TAPgiles

JimmyJules153 https://indreams.me/Jimmyjules153

LadyLexUK https://indreams.me/LadyLexUK

NeonTheCoder https://indreams.me/NeonTheCoder

Lucid_Stew https://indreams.me/Lucid_Stew

Best Curator

The_Tenia https://indreams.me/The_Tenia

Pookachu https://indreams.me/Pookachoo

GribbleGrunger https://indreams.me/GribbleGrunger

DiamondDiancie https://indreams.me/DiamondDiancie10

LadyLexUK https://indreams.me/LadyLexUK

Community Star

Project Genesis https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtQW7hEi8js6yTWEGUSuG1Q

TAPGiles https://indreams.me/TAPgiles

LadyLexUK https://indreams.me/LadyLexUK

oooDorienooo https://indreams.me/oooDORIENooo

KeldBJones https://indreams.me/KeldBjones

Most Improved Dreamer

SkinnyChad – https://indreams.me/SKINNYCHAD

SdeReu & Lotte_Double https://indreams.me/SdeReu

Appolonius https://indreams.me/Appolonius

MAC-SEVENTEEN https://indreams.me/MAC-SEVENTEEN

Keduko_https://indreams.me/Keduko_

Best Visuals

Wolf Woods by Shandyboy1975

Beach by Patekkah

Outpost 60 by BrianTaylor60

Paintings by OTTOposte1

Pip Gemwalker by ManChickenTurtle

Best Voice Acting

KeldBJones – Sheriff Dog in Pig Detective 2

CaseyJones – Opposite Day 5

Bella_Iris – Computer Voices Collection

ReddishBoat – Pig Detective Halloween Special

Awesome_David – Witchy Woods

Best Character

Ruckus by Morishiro1935

Anastasia the Messenger Mage by Morning-Nya

Roger Whitebeard by PuddyDoke

Frederic the Fox – CodiBear8383

Bo by Byvsen

Favorite Streamer

KeldBJones – https://m.twitch.tv/keldbjones/profile

Aecert – https://www.twitch.tv/aecert

Project Genesis – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtQW7hEi8js6yTWEGUSuG1Q

Gribble Grunger https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA2Xv67LoVUhBtdp-LddTpA

Inelious – https://www.twitch.tv/videos/520072612

The Aww-ward

Color with Crayons – MarmiteForMe

The Reach by Ryan47

Fuzzy and Snowflake – Grumpypickles5

Duet – Byvsen

Rainbow Coast – DigitalThing

Funniest Creation

Witchy Woods – Awesome_David

Opposite Day 2 – MrCaseyJones

Dating Friendbot: The Survival Horror Experience – Frostadoodle

The Classical Order – sdcxsfd

Pig Detective: A Little Trouble in Little Cologne – Sde_Reu + Lotte Double

Best Song

PG x JD – Spravade – PGray_Official

Bees in the Boathouse – JayYoder & AyeWilder

Riviera Daylight – Mandelbo

Matte. – DisarmedX

You and I, All Night by MaJiCkAL0ne

Best Sculpture

Dragon Showcase by Gauffreman

It’s A Sunset Lookout – itsDIG

Captain William Stone by MAC-Seventeen

The Snaggs Head by MadGFX_Snaggs

The Collector 2 by ryan47

Best Animation

Duet by Byvsen

Seventh Doll Machina by BukkoroChan

Topher Thebes and the Enchanted Crystal by VerbalCreative

Radical by TheOneironaut

Fuzzy and Snowflake by Grumpypickles5

Creator of the Year

DisarmedX

SdeReu + Lotte-Double

SlurmMacKenzie

MrCaseyJones

DiamondDiancie10

Best Gameplay

Deepest Dungeons RPG – Daniel-Hamster

Divide by Deimatic

Cubric by the_burgervan

Art Therapy – KeldBJones

Scavenger – Robinabcstu

Best Narrative

The Starbrushed Peak by Mandelbo

Trace of Time by FeyzPS

Pig Detective 2 by SdeReu & Lotte_Double

Mimeo Prophecy by raz0rbackzwei

Day by Day by GentlemanTom

Hidden Gem Dream

Chrono Shot: Infinite – RadishLord

Tactics 100 – Aecert

Zdex – Temple of Flies Part 1&2 – ZakYeL_

Do Robots Dream of Electric Imps – SlurmMacKenzie

Fin – Fleckromancer

Best Sound Design

The ornithologists private collection by Mattizzle1

Turbulence by sanderobros

The Backrooms – Syntronic_

Great Job, Human – the__burgervan

Pig Detective 2 by Sde_Reu + Lotte_Double

The Wish I Had Thought of That Award

Player Piano Player – Enigma_0123

Functioning Move Violin – TannicAlloy

The Gate – ruolbu

Alex’s Nightmare – SlurmMacKenzie

Living Clock Screensaver – Agarwel

Hidden Gem Creator

The_Tenia

Chellssey

Appolonius

ORD6

Mattizzle1

Dream of the Year

Topher Thebes and the Enchanted Crystal by Verbal Creative

Wind-Up by Fireburn02

Mimeo Prophecy by raz0rbackzwei

Ruckus – Morishiro1935

Pig Detective: Adventures in Cowboy Town – SdeReu & Lotte_Double

Pip Gemwalker – ManChickenTurtle

Opposite Day 2: Regular Day – MrCaseyJones

In related news, Dreams has recently gone Gold. For those of you who are unaware of reaching gold means, it’s a term used when the game has been completed. Their title is now ready for manufacturing with discs being printed and packaged.

Currently, the game is a PlayStation 4 exclusive and it’s slated to launch on February 14, 2020. However, because we are close to the launch of the PlayStation 5, we’re wondering if there are potential updates aimed for the new console and hardware or if there will be limitations on what players can create compared to the upcoming console. Check out the full article announcing the release date for Dreams right here!

Dreams is set to release officially on February 14th, 2020 for the PS4. Are you excited to jump into the creative game? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PS Blog