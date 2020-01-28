Media Molecule Details Winners From the First Annual IMPY Awards
Media Molecule is one of the most creative developers out there and with their recently released title, Dreams, players are immersing themselves into a world of endless possibilities.
The developers have created an amazing tool for creative players to create their own games, animations, stories, and art. If you been paying attention to Dreams, you would know that some of the creations that come out of the game, is absolutely stunning.
Media Molecule understands this and decided to hold their first annual IMPY awards for Dreams. There is a bunch of categories and winners to filter through from categories such as most helpful dreamer, best character design, best visuals, and much much more! If you’re interesting seeing who won, MM took to the PlayStation Blog to detail the full list of winners!
Check out the full set of categories and winners down below:
Most Helpful Dreamer
TapGiles https://indreams.me/TAPgiles
JimmyJules153 https://indreams.me/Jimmyjules153
LadyLexUK https://indreams.me/LadyLexUK
NeonTheCoder https://indreams.me/NeonTheCoder
Lucid_Stew https://indreams.me/Lucid_Stew
Best Curator
The_Tenia https://indreams.me/The_Tenia
Pookachu https://indreams.me/Pookachoo
GribbleGrunger https://indreams.me/GribbleGrunger
DiamondDiancie https://indreams.me/DiamondDiancie10
LadyLexUK https://indreams.me/LadyLexUK
Community Star
Project Genesis https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtQW7hEi8js6yTWEGUSuG1Q
TAPGiles https://indreams.me/TAPgiles
LadyLexUK https://indreams.me/LadyLexUK
oooDorienooo https://indreams.me/oooDORIENooo
KeldBJones https://indreams.me/KeldBjones
Most Improved Dreamer
SkinnyChad – https://indreams.me/SKINNYCHAD
SdeReu & Lotte_Double https://indreams.me/SdeReu
Appolonius https://indreams.me/Appolonius
MAC-SEVENTEEN https://indreams.me/MAC-SEVENTEEN
Keduko_https://indreams.me/Keduko_
Best Visuals
Wolf Woods by Shandyboy1975
Beach by Patekkah
Outpost 60 by BrianTaylor60
Paintings by OTTOposte1
Pip Gemwalker by ManChickenTurtle
Best Voice Acting
KeldBJones – Sheriff Dog in Pig Detective 2
CaseyJones – Opposite Day 5
Bella_Iris – Computer Voices Collection
ReddishBoat – Pig Detective Halloween Special
Awesome_David – Witchy Woods
Best Character
Ruckus by Morishiro1935
Anastasia the Messenger Mage by Morning-Nya
Roger Whitebeard by PuddyDoke
Frederic the Fox – CodiBear8383
Bo by Byvsen
Favorite Streamer
KeldBJones – https://m.twitch.tv/keldbjones/profile
Aecert – https://www.twitch.tv/aecert
Project Genesis – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtQW7hEi8js6yTWEGUSuG1Q
Gribble Grunger https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA2Xv67LoVUhBtdp-LddTpA
Inelious – https://www.twitch.tv/videos/520072612
The Aww-ward
Color with Crayons – MarmiteForMe
The Reach by Ryan47
Fuzzy and Snowflake – Grumpypickles5
Duet – Byvsen
Rainbow Coast – DigitalThing
Funniest Creation
Witchy Woods – Awesome_David
Opposite Day 2 – MrCaseyJones
Dating Friendbot: The Survival Horror Experience – Frostadoodle
The Classical Order – sdcxsfd
Pig Detective: A Little Trouble in Little Cologne – Sde_Reu + Lotte Double
Best Song
PG x JD – Spravade – PGray_Official
Bees in the Boathouse – JayYoder & AyeWilder
Riviera Daylight – Mandelbo
Matte. – DisarmedX
You and I, All Night by MaJiCkAL0ne
Best Sculpture
Dragon Showcase by Gauffreman
It’s A Sunset Lookout – itsDIG
Captain William Stone by MAC-Seventeen
The Snaggs Head by MadGFX_Snaggs
The Collector 2 by ryan47
Best Animation
Duet by Byvsen
Seventh Doll Machina by BukkoroChan
Topher Thebes and the Enchanted Crystal by VerbalCreative
Radical by TheOneironaut
Fuzzy and Snowflake by Grumpypickles5
Creator of the Year
DisarmedX
SdeReu + Lotte-Double
SlurmMacKenzie
MrCaseyJones
DiamondDiancie10
Best Gameplay
Deepest Dungeons RPG – Daniel-Hamster
Divide by Deimatic
Cubric by the_burgervan
Art Therapy – KeldBJones
Scavenger – Robinabcstu
Best Narrative
The Starbrushed Peak by Mandelbo
Trace of Time by FeyzPS
Pig Detective 2 by SdeReu & Lotte_Double
Mimeo Prophecy by raz0rbackzwei
Day by Day by GentlemanTom
Hidden Gem Dream
Chrono Shot: Infinite – RadishLord
Tactics 100 – Aecert
Zdex – Temple of Flies Part 1&2 – ZakYeL_
Do Robots Dream of Electric Imps – SlurmMacKenzie
Fin – Fleckromancer
Best Sound Design
The ornithologists private collection by Mattizzle1
Turbulence by sanderobros
The Backrooms – Syntronic_
Great Job, Human – the__burgervan
Pig Detective 2 by Sde_Reu + Lotte_Double
The Wish I Had Thought of That Award
Player Piano Player – Enigma_0123
Functioning Move Violin – TannicAlloy
The Gate – ruolbu
Alex’s Nightmare – SlurmMacKenzie
Living Clock Screensaver – Agarwel
Hidden Gem Creator
The_Tenia
Chellssey
Appolonius
ORD6
Mattizzle1
Dream of the Year
Topher Thebes and the Enchanted Crystal by Verbal Creative
Wind-Up by Fireburn02
Mimeo Prophecy by raz0rbackzwei
Ruckus – Morishiro1935
Pig Detective: Adventures in Cowboy Town – SdeReu & Lotte_Double
Pip Gemwalker – ManChickenTurtle
Opposite Day 2: Regular Day – MrCaseyJones
In related news, Dreams has recently gone Gold. For those of you who are unaware of reaching gold means, it’s a term used when the game has been completed. Their title is now ready for manufacturing with discs being printed and packaged.
Currently, the game is a PlayStation 4 exclusive and it’s slated to launch on February 14, 2020. However, because we are close to the launch of the PlayStation 5, we’re wondering if there are potential updates aimed for the new console and hardware or if there will be limitations on what players can create compared to the upcoming console. Check out the full article announcing the release date for Dreams right here!
Dreams is set to release officially on February 14th, 2020 for the PS4. Are you excited to jump into the creative game? Let us know in the comments below!