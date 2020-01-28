Zombie Army 4: Dead War Receives Post Launch Trailer Which Shows off Season Pass 1 Content

Zombie Army 4: Dead War hasn’t even launched yet and developers Rebellion Developments have already planned and detailed new content coming to the game.

Check out the post-launch trailer down below:

The new trailer gives fans an overview of what to expect post-launch for Zombie Army 4: Dead War. The content will all be bundled in Season Pass 1 and will definitely have players busy post-launch.

Post-launch plans for Zombie Army 4: Dead war has been detailed and offers an expansive content release for the game. The post-launch content will consist of a new three-part campaign called Hell Cult, which will offer three new missions for players to tackle. Hell Cult will be included as a part of Season Pass 1 of content which will also include the following:

3 new campaign missions

4 character packs, featuring playable characters that can be used in any mode

9 weapon bundles, including new weapons, charms, skins, and more

5 weapon skin packs to customize your arsenal with

4 character outfit bundles, featuring new outfits and hats!

Zombie Army 4: Dead War will launch on all platforms on February 4, 2020. What are your thoughts on this trailer and the new content? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube