Netflix Confirms Witcher Anime Film, Titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Earlier today there was a report suggesting that Netflix is working on an anime film that would be centered around the Witcher franchise.

After a couple of hours of the internet speculating the truth of its existence, Netflix took to Twitter to confirm that the movie is indeed real and they have been working out it for over a year. The movie will be titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and it will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent.

If you’re a fan of the live-action Witcher series, you will be happy to hear that the anime film will be helmed by the same people — showrunner Lauren Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo. And to make it even better, Studio Mir will be involved; and if you don’t know who they are, they are the lovely people who brought the Legend of Korra to life!

Check out the official announcement of the Witcher anime film — The Witcher: nightmare of the Wolf down below:

The rumors are true, a new Witcher story is in the works! The anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, will take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. Brought to you by the Witcher team @LHissrich and @BeauDeMayo, and Studio Mir the studio behind Legend of Korra. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

In related Witcher news, after a month’s request, the official Twitter account for the Netflix Witcher show announced that the full soundtrack album is set to release on streaming services next week! Yes, if you’ve been itching to listen some Witcher greatness, the wait is almost over. Check out the full post’s details right here!

