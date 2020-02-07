Persona 5: Scramble Releases New Trailer Showcasing The Wolf, Watch Here

Atlus’s upcoming Persona title, Persona 5: Scramble, is rapidly approaching its release date for PS4 and Nintendo Switch users in Japan; and to celebrate, the company released another trailer for the highly anticipated game!

The new trailer focuses on the latest member to join the Phantom Thieves — Zenkichi Hasegawa. His codename is Wolf, and by judging from the trailer, he is no joke! This is the latest trailer to come out for P5: Scramble, so if you’re looking forward to picking this title up, I’d suggest checking it out!

Check out the brand new trailer for Persona 5: Scramble down below:

In related news, Atlus has released a new cinematic movie for their upcoming Persona title, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is the latest Persona game to be released, and as it is only scheduled to release in Japan as of yet. However, Persona 5 Royal did make it way to the West, so anything’s possible. Nonetheless, the opening movie for Scramble is epic, lending from the original title, Persona 5, and bringing a new flair to the already stylish game! Learn more about Persona 5: Scramble right here!

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is set to release for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch February 20th in Japan. Are you excited for the upcoming title? Let us know in the comments below!

