Rumored Resident Evil Netflix Series Reported To Begin Filming In South Africa

Resident Evil has been a beloved franchise for years and over the years we’ve seen not only several video game installments released into the market but novels, toys, and even a blockbuster film series. However, for years now there have been some rumors and suggestions that we could see Resident Evil get adapted into a Netflix series. With the success of Castlevania and The Witcher which are widely known for their video games, perhaps there’s a new incentive to get a Resident Evil franchise adapted.

Before we get too far into this post, let’s go ahead and alert you that there is no official Resident Evil Netflix series in the works. Everything at the moment is purely rumors until we get an official announcement from Netflix or potentially Capcom. In the past, there have been a few different rumors on what this live-action Resident Evil Netflix series would be about.

Some of the popular ones going around right now are that the series will not follow the video games per se or the movies. If these rumors are to be believed then we could see the series take the role of Albert Wesker’s daughters but again, nothing official has been confirmed. What the latest rumors have brought up online is potential filming dates and locations for the series.

According to Redanian Intelligence, who managed to cover some leaks and rumors regarding The Witcher series, has come across some production information for Resident Evil. According to the publication, the Resident Evil series will begin filming in the summer in South Africa. Likewise, we will see a total of eight episodes, each running about an hour long.

If this information is real then chances are we’ll see some type of an official announcement soon and with a potential launch window for the series. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see if anything official comes out or potentially more leaks to confirm the production.

