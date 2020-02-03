Don’t Worry Your Favorite Flash Games Are Likely Not Going Anywhere

We’ve known for a few years now that Adobe was killing off Flash. However, without getting too technical, the offing of Flash means that there are a ton of potential browser video games that will be removed. At least, that was what the general thought was, but with the likes of BlueMaxima’s Flashpoint and an interview with Carlton Bryant, the owner of a successful browser game focused website known as Thegamerstop.com, your favorite Flash games are safe and sound.

You likely remember going online back in the early 2000s prior to the big boom of smartphones and enjoying Flash video games. There were a ton of websites readily available that allowed players to jump online and enjoy a simple video game that didn’t require any downloads or installation. In fact, Flash games were such a massive hit that it could provide not only a means of enjoyment to players but a healthy source of revenue for the owners and staff.

“Flash game websites in their peak (around 2010) were actually really easy cash cows if you just knew even a fraction of SEO (search engine optimization). At one point I was making as much as a fricking doctor. Just playing and posting flash games, that’s nuts.” Carlton Bryant

However, now that Flash is ending, there could be a concern that some of your favorite games would simply disappear. That’s where BlueMaxima’s Flashpoint comes in handy, in a sense. Flashpoint is an emulator that has over 38,000 games and it allows players to download the games to enjoy right on their PC.

Really, it’s the smaller video game titles that are more likely to be lost forever when Flash ends. Those are the titles that are more likely to benefit from BlueMaxima’s Flashpoint. For the bigger hits, there have already been changes made by developers to keep the titles supported.

“A lot of developers/publishers/sponsors started making sure that their profitable flash game titles got a new export to HTML5. You can find endless titles of HTML5 games to publish.” Carlton Bryant

For Carlton Bryant, Flash coming to an end is something that should be considered a positive especially if you’re a fan of enjoying browser-based video game titles. The very same can be said for the developers creating browser-based video games.

“In my opinion flash deserves to die – and that really sucks but adobe took advantage of their marketplace grip for so long and did nothing to improve on it. Flash developers may not like having to learn new coding or what not to develop games but HTML5 is some amazing stuff and easily the standard nowadays. Flash games were also not protected. anyone with a little know-how of ActionScript could unlock games and steal them. But with HTML5 there is more protection of your internet IP, if a well-versed developer of an HMTL5 game doesn’t want you to steal their games – they have some pretty simple ways to safeguard you from getting it.” Carlton Bryant

As mentioned, Adobe is ending Flash support on December 31, 2020, where it will be removed from all browsers through a Windows update. This gives you just under a year to really seek out some of the classic titles you used to enjoy and make sure that they are either available today through HTML5 or available on BlueMaxima’s Flashpoint.

Source: BlueMaxima, Carlton Bryant