Microsoft Holds Their Lunar New Year Sale

The Lunar New Year sales going on lately have been rather great. Players are able to get several great video game titles from the past couple of years at a great discount. It’s worth checking out what video game titles are being offered for Steam, PlayStation Store and now Microsoft is getting on the bandwagon too.

Much like the other sales, you can pick up video game titles that maybe you passed initially at a great discount. You’ll find both indie title to big AAA video game titles available for a discount, but you’ll have to make sure to check out the latest discounts to see just which are available. We’ll of course list some of the highlights down below.

Microsoft Sale Deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $14.99

NHL 20 – $29.99

Steep – $9.89

Control – $38.99

Dying Light – $14.99

Far Cry 5 – $14.99

Dark Souls Remastered -$19.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 -$11.99

Dark Souls 3 -$14.99

Watch Dogs 2 – $12.49

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – $29.99

Hitman 2 -$19.79

Code Vein – $41.99

Gears 5 – $29.99

As mentioned, you will find other great sales going on right now due to the Lunar New Year or other great deals being offered right now. For instance, Sony has Totally Digital Store Sale, Steam’s Lunar New Year Sale, along with Nintendo Switch Sale. Otherwise, you can check out our weekly deals page which showcases the best video game discounts each week.

Source: Microsoft