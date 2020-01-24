We May See Doom Eternal On Next-Generation Consoles

It’s hard to believe that we are already gearing towards the next-generation platforms. Time really flies and while we’re moving aside the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to likely make room for the successor platforms, there are still countless great video game titles set to still release for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. One of those video game titles is Doom Eternal.

Doom Eternal is releasing later in March of this year and it’s already quite hyped as we’re going to see a new intense FPS featuring Doom Slayer as he fights off demonic waves of hell right on Earth. Speaking to Metro UK, Marty Stratton the id Software director behind Doom Eternal was asked about the next-generation platforms. In his response, Marty stated that being at the end of a console generation cycle is actually a really great thing for the development studio.

The hardware is well understood and its allowing developers to really push the capabilities of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. With that said, it does seem that the studio is quite excited to see the next-generation hardware and seeing just what can be done on the platforms.

We haven’t talked about it yet but one of the exciting things is we’re at the end of this console cycle, where our team knows this tech really, really well. So it really allowed us to push and get the most out of this hardware. And I’m super excited about what it means for the next hardware. So we haven’t announced anything, but it’s really exciting. They’re doing some really awesome stuff with that hardware so I think it’s logical that we would push onto that and honestly try to be one of the best games on that platform as well.

While the development studio has nothing to confirmed just yet, Marty does feel that there is a logical step in pushing onto the newest hardware and trying to be one of the best games on the platform as well. We know that both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be launching in the holiday season of this year. Unfortunately, most of the features have been kept in secret for now so we’re really forced into waiting until both Microsoft and Sony make the official unveiling for their platforms later this year.

As for Doom Eternal, players will be able to secure a copy of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms on March 20, 2020. With that said, the Nintendo Switch will also see a port of the game some time, later on, this year.









Source: Metro