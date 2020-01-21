Microsoft Adds New Video Game Titles To xCloud

Streaming has become a rather big avenue in the video game industry this year. With the likes of Sony’s PlayStation Now and Google Stadia, this streaming style gaming services could be a window of what the future may be like. Still, it seems that streaming is still a niche service at the moment and not as widespread as digital downloads or physical releases today. Microsoft is another company looking to bring out a streaming service known as xCloud, formally known as Project xCloud, which is a working title for the program being offered at the moment.

The xCloud service is still in testing phases and while users can enjoy it on various markets like the United States for android devices, it’s an invite-only program at the moment. For those who are not aware, xCloud allows streaming of video game titles owned on the Xbox One and it’s rather limited at the moment of what video game titles are available for testing.

Today, thanks to Windows Central, we’re finding out that additional video game titles have been included in xCloud. These games range from the Batman Telltale series, Destiny 2, to Superhot. For the full list of video games added to those testing the service, take a look at the games noted below.

New xCloud Video Game Titles January 2020

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Destiny 2

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

The Wolf Among Us

Wasteland 2: Directors Cut

The Surge

SUPERHOT

Portal Knights

GoNNER – BLÜEBERRY Edition

Kingdom Two Crowns

Sparklite

Tracks – The Train Set Game

Train Sim World 2019

Source: Windows Central