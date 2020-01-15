BioShock Collection May See A Release On Nintendo Switch

BioShock is quite an iconic video game franchise and while we have three installments to the series, it’s been rather dormant. Luckily 2K Games is bringing out a new installment so there’s something to look forward to playing though details on the game and when it will be released are still scarce at the moment. What we may get in the meantime is the BioShock: The Collection on the Nintendo Switch though nothing official has been announced quite yet.

It was recently discovered that Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee’s website had an entry for BioShock: The Collection for the Nintendo Switch. If you don’t recall, a similar collection had already released back in 2016 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms. This collection would bring BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition to the Nintendo Switch.

Again, this is nothing official so we’re uncertain if this collection will see a release on the Nintendo Switch or not as 2K has yet to make any announcements on the matter. For now, the only concrete BioShock news is that Cloud Chamber, a 2K Games development studio is currently working on the next iteration of the game franchise. We know it will be a few years before its ready to release, though if the collection releases again for the Nintendo Switch it could help hype up the franchise while giving veterans along with with newcomers a chance to enjoy the series on a new platform.

Today, 2K announced the founding of Cloud Chamber, its newest development studio. This team of storytellers has begun work on the next iteration of the acclaimed @BioShock franchise, which will be in development for the next several years.



Learn more: https://t.co/vNkyXcBqwL pic.twitter.com/XIWG36fYA5 — 2K (@2K) December 9, 2019

Source: Gamerating