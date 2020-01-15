Fortnite: Chapter 2 – Best Ways To Earn XP & Level Up Faster

If you want to be your stylish self in Fortnite, you’ll want to crank out that XP to earn all the best costumes, emotes, gliders, and more. It’s all about those awesome customization item unlocks when you’re a Battle Pass subscriber, but you won’t get everything unless you’re playing every week and collecting tons (and tons) of XP.

Chapter 2 made a few tweaks to the way XP is earned in-game, and in general, it seems you have to play a whole lot more to get enough XP to unlock everything in the Battle Pass. Reaching top level isn’t something a casual player can do anymore — you’ll have to strategize.

Here’s the good news. You don’t have to be a top-tier player to earn tons of XP. You don’t even have to be that good. As long as you can survive a long time, or work together with a team, there are plenty of ways to earn XP without scoring those big 10-kill victories.

More Fortnite: Battle Royale guides:

Everything New In Chapter 2 Explained | Map, Fishing, Gunsmithing |How To Upgrade Guns | Gunsmith Station Guide | How To Fish | Best Loot Spots, Fishing Rod Locations & More | How To Lower Lag & Improve Performance | Tweaks Guide | The Mythic Goldfish Is Real And It Deals Massive Damage | Secret Weapon Guide | Konami Code Minigame Easter Egg

The Basics: Completing Challenges, Missions & Medals

There are three basic activities that can earn you tons of XP while playing solo or with a team. No matter what you’re doing, you’ll probably complete some of these bonus jobs, and they’re all worth fat stacks of XP — Challenges, Missions, and Medals.

Challenges are special activities — and new ones are added daily. You can reset one challenge a day, incase you get a challenge that absolutely sucks like getting high-rank in Solo. Make sure to login daily, check your challenges, and set the top three you want to complete.

The real XP comes in the form of Missions. Missions are weekly activities that anyone can play — yes, even if you don’t have a Battle Pass, you can play through missions. Missions are series of challenges — each one you complete gets you 52,000 XP. That’s a total of 520,000 XP per week. Completing these is kind of a big deal.

Medals are the final thing, and they’re just tiny XP boosts you’ll get from completing milestones. Nothing special here, and you don’t need to chase them. You’ll get them automatically as you play. Now that we’re through the basics, let’s dig into the real meat.

How To Earn The Most XP Per Match

Completing mission challenges is a good way to earn XP, but you can’t farm them. When your missions are done for the week, they’re done. If you want to earn lots of XP per match, you’ll need to follow these steps.

Most matches give about 3k XP. Here’s how to get more.

Earn Medals, Daily Card and Supercharge your XP Bar for a huge x3.75 XP bonus . Add it all up, and a mediocre match can still earn you 33k XP .

. Add it all up, and a mediocre match can still earn you . High-kill rounds aren’t worth the effort if you’re farming solo. Stay alive to earn Survival XP, farm materials with your pickaxe, and build lots of pointless stuff far away from combat. You’ll earn more XP that way, even if it is boring.

For earning faster and easier kills, jump into a Team Rumble game. You can get more kills and assists, and you’ll have plenty of time to build — which actually helps your team!

In Team Rumble, join friends to get an XP Boost. Just add people from the match you worked with and keep playing with them. You’ll earn more XP, faster.

Owning the Battle Pass gives you even more ways to earn XP, so if you’re looking to level up fast and get the best stuff, you’ll probably want to shell out the cash for the current season. You’ll get your money’s worth if you’re planning on playing this much.