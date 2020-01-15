Crystal Dynamics Knew There Would Be Backlash For Marvel’s Avengers

When it comes to Marvel, there is a massive fan base. It all started with the comic books and since then it blossomed to new media mediums. For instance, there is the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has brought out a ton of money and new fans to the Marvel name. Now most recently a new video game is in the works known as Marvel’s Avengers and it’s being developed by Crystal Dynamics. Knowing how massive of a fan base the franchise has, the development team knew going into the game that there would be some blowback.

Speaking to the PlayStation Magazine, Crystal Dynamics Shaun Escayg, the writer behind the video game narrative, there was bound to be a backlash as they were playing around with 80 years of Marvel history. Referencing the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Shaun noted that fans may have forgotten what it was like when the movies first hit the market. With Iron Man’s first announcement and trailer released, fans were in an uproar over the creative decisions made to the film.

However, it wasn’t until after it released that things turned around and sparked a massive blockbuster franchise. In a lot of ways, Shaun feels that this is another event with their upcoming title. It could very well be a mirrored event as there are people who have complained about various aspects of the video game such as the character design. Instead of giving in, the development team is pushing onward in hopes of delivering a fantastic game for Marvel fans to enjoy.

As of right now, Marvel’s Avengers is still in development though it was recently hit with a delay. Currently, the game will be available for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms on September 4, 2020.









