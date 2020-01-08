Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Character Progression Trailer Showcases Leveling Up, Skill Sets, and More

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for their highly anticpated RPG title, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

This time around the trailer for the upcoming title is focused around the games character progression. Thanks to the lengthy 3 minute trailer, players get a little more insight into the game’s progression system.

Similar to other RPG titles, players will complete sidequests, collect orbs, and eat special foods to help build their characters up. Each side quest or food will react differently, so players will have a slew of ways to upgrade their characters the way they want.

Check out the brand new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot character progression trailer down below:

In related news, according to Famitsu, it will be about a 40-hour gameplay experience and that’s just the campaign. If you add in the side quests and other features throughout the title, you’ll find that the game length will increase.

This, of course, is not an official number from the development team CyberConnect 2 or publishers Bandai Namco Entertainment. We may see that number adjust a bit more when the title officially launches and more playthroughs are recorded online. Check out the full article right here.

If you’re interested in picking up Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the game will be available on January 17, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Are you excited for the upcoming Dragon Ball Z RPG title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube