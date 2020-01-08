IO Interactive Details Hitman 2 Calendar for January 2020

IO Interactive took to their blog to update fans on the new content heading towards Hitman 2 for the month of January 2020.

The month is relatively slow only bringing a couple of new targets, but nonetheless its free new content to keep the game feeling fresh and new. Starting tomorrow, January 8th, our first featured contract will commence. Players will then get an elusive target on January 17th, following curated contracts on January 23.

As I mentioned, there’s not a ton of new stuff this month, but IO Interactive has been knocking it out of the park as of late with all their special holiday-themed content for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Make sure to chekc out the full content calendar for Hitman 2 down below:

Here’s your breakdown of this month’s upcoming content:

Featured Contracts

We’ve hand-picked 11 Contracts from the Official Submission Thread on Hitman Forum and they will be added to the game for everyone to play on January 9th. This month’s theme was ‘Stay Frosty’ – but don’t expect to spend all of your time in Hokkaido. There’s a good mix of locations and targets for you to enjoy.

Elusive Target Reactivation

The Undying returns is back! We’re starting a full reactivation of all HITMAN 2 Elusive Targets, starting with the very first one: The Undying! For 10 days, Mark Faba will be in Miami and available to play for anyone who ‘missed’ him the first time around. If you’ve already completed or failed this Elusive Target, your record will stand and the contract will remain closed.

Curated Contracts

In addition to Featured Contracts, we have also got a community curator lined up to pick some of their favourite contracts and have them included in the game. We’ll also be giving them some room on the blog to tell us why they chose the contracts. The first Curator will be MulletPride, a regular name amongst the Hitman Community.

In related news, IO Interactive recently started to dwindle down on the content updates as they have started moving staff to their next project – – a new Hitman title.

IO Interactive is moving more staff away from Hitman 2 and instead of placing them on the next Hitman video game title. It seems that this new Hitman title has been in development for a good while now according to the blog post by IO Interactive, but it doesn’t state just what to expect with this new installment. Essentially, this is just a confirmation that fans will be receiving a new Hitman installment down the road. Check out the full article right here!

Hitman 2 is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Source: IO Interactive