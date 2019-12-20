Bethesda Details Upcoming Wastelanders Update for Fallout 76 Which Will Include NPC Characters

Bethesda has notoriously marketed Fallout 76 as an open world MMO-like RPG title set in the Fallout universe. One of the biggest catches of this was that the game was going to feature no NPC characters.

This was received negatively by the public as Bethesda is really good at creating NPC characters that you care for, want to protect, and want to learn more about. But they didn’t want any NPC’s in the game, until now.

Thanks to a new updated blog post from Bethesda, the developers have discussed the new upcoming Wastelanders update that is coming to Fallout 76. The new update will indeed be binging two NPC’s into the fold — Duchess and Mort.

Check out the official announcement down below:

Whether you’re a new Dweller stumbling out of the cozy confines of Vault 76 for the first time, or an experienced Wasteland explorer, you may want to stop by the Vault to meet Lacey and Isela. These curious settlers are on the hunt for answers to questions that brought them to Appalachia in the first place and might be able to help newer players on their journey. In exchange for your answers, they will also lead you toward The Wayward.

The Wasteland has been evolving since people have begun to return. As you explore, you will find many locations are now inhabited or have been built up as more arrivals seek new lives in Appalachia. One such encampment is The Wayward, a fledgling watering hole not far from the Overseer’s C.A.M.P. in the Forest. Inside this new instanced location is where you will meet Duchess and Mort.

In addition to announcing the two new NPC characters, Bethesda then went on to detail them a little more.

Check out the official description of the both down below:

Duchess is the stalwart owner and proprietor of The Wayward, which she built and brought into Appalachia in hopes of providing an inviting atmosphere and stiff drinks to anyone seeking a place to recharge—for a fee, of course. Recently, she’s had a string of visitors stop in, asking some very pointed questions and acting aggressively. While she and Mort are more than capable of handling a few troublesome patrons, they wouldn’t refuse a bit of help finding out who these people are and what they’re after.

As The Wayward’s most loyal regular, Mort spends quite a bit of time there, running up his bar tab and lending a hand to Duchess when needed. Mort’s also got a knack for exploring. He has traversed a large swath of the Forest and has managed to figure out how C.A.M.P.s work. If you ever need a bit of insight into the surrounding area or a refresher on C.A.M.P.s, Mort’s your Ghoul.

In related news, Bethesda recently released their epic Nuclear Winter update for Fallout 76 in November. Announced during E3 2019, Nuclear Winter is a brand new mode that pits fellow survivors against each other in a 52 player survival deathmatch, in which the last player standing claims the victory.

This is the first time Fallout 76 has ever seen a mode like this, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out. If you missed out on hearing about the epic new update, make sure to check out our post about Nuclear Winter as it gives you all the details you need right here!

Fallout 76 is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited for the upcoming Wastelanders update? Let us know in the comments below!

