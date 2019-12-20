Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Receives Accolades Trailer Right in Time for the Holiday Season

As if we needed any more reasoning to buy Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, PlayStation has released a new accolades trailer bringing together the game’s biggest achievements from around the web.

Check it out down below:

We already knew Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is a solid remake of the original and to really drive home the point Sony has released an accolades trailer from sites like IGN claiming it’s the “Best Racing Game of the Year”. The trailer also reminds fans that the game won “Best Sports/Racing Game” at The Game Awards 2019, which is a big feat when putting up against its competitors.

The trailer comes in perfect timing as Christmas is in a couple of days. Perhaps Sony released this new trailer in lieu of the holiday to sway more parents to buy their kids this release for the big morning.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is now out on PlayStation 4 consoles. Did you buy this game already or did this trailer sell you on the game? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: PlayStation Youtube