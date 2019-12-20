LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gets New Trailer Ahead of Big Weekend

Fans all over the world are filing in to see the conclusion of the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and TT Games has decided to join in on all the excitement by releasing a new trailer for their upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Check it out down below:

The short and to the point trailer quickly highlights all nine films in typical LEGO fashion with a sprinkle of their trademark quirky humor. The game is set to bring all nine films in one video-game package, which sounds like a sweet deal to me. The big seller here is that the game will have voice-acting unlike previous releases of these games on the last generation of consoles. Sign me up!

Unfortunately, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does not have a precise release date, but fans can expect the game to release in 2020. When that is, we have no idea, but as soon as we do we have you covered. Be sure to stay tuned to Gameranx for the latest gaming updates.

Star Wars Episode 9, The Rise of Skywalker is set to release over the weekend and is expected to release to a record-breaking weekend. The film is set to bring in $175-$200 million as Disney continues to break down barriers and walls when it comes to the box office.

