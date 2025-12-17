Minecraft: Mounts of Mayhem- How To Ride Camel Husks

Mounts of Mayhem brings back the unique double seater mount, with a not so fresh coat of paint. Tromping through the desert, Minecraft welcomes the undead variant to the Camel, Camel Husk. Unfortunately, you will also encounter a new enemy sitting on the back behind the fearsome Husk, named the Parched. Another desert dwelling enemy, once paired with the Husk, these two can make a deadly combo. Here’s everything you’re going to want to know about this towering mount, and its new back-seater.

Where do I find the Camel Husk?

Camel Husk’s only spawning biome is in the Desert, during the night or when it’s thunderstorming. But it won’t be as easy as running up and taming one, as this humped steed only spawns being ridden by the before-mentioned Husk and Parched. This fearsome duo paired with the Camel Husk is known as the Camel Husk Jockey. They will be wielding the new Spear as well, so prepare for a fight if you wish to secure this mount.

Do I need to tame a Camel Husk?

Luckily no! Similar to the living variant, all you need to do is place a saddle on the Camel Husk and it is ready to ride. The only difference you’ll encounter will be having to defeat the Husk and Parched to get an opportunity.

But if you need to know how to lead a Camel Husk around, or to heal one, your only option is a Rabbit’s Foot. These can be obtained by killing a Rabbit, where it has a 10% chance to drop one, or you may even get lucky enough that the Husk that you battled might drop one. This has a 50% chance, but only while riding the Camel Husk.

Riding a Camel Husk

Once you have saddled your new magnificent, and probably a little rancid, new steed, riding is similar to its fresher counterpart. Holding both you and your adventuring pal, the Camel Husk can carry up to 2 players.

Dashing

Seated atop the Camel Husk, the experience bar at the bottom will be replaced with a dash charge bar. To use the dash, press the jump control or hold the jump control to dash farther.

Now that we’ve learned about the Camel Husk, let’s turn our attention to the new foe introduced and what it has to provide. The Parched.

Where do Parched spawn?

The Parched, same as the Camel Husk, spawns only in the Desert biome, and only at night. Similar to the Skeleton, Parched spawn always wielding a bow, and may sometimes spawn wearing armor. This mob tends not to spawn alone, tending to appear in groups of 4.

Parched also have a 10% chance of spawning on the back of a Camel Husk. Paired with a Husk at the front of the humped creature, all together they create a Camel Husk Jockey. Take care if you encounter this duo, as the Husk will be wielding another new update item, an Iron Spear. This item has a longer range than other weapons, leaving players at an even higher disadvantage when combined with the difficulty of hitting any camel husk riders.

Differences

Both the Camel Husk and the Parched have a new mechanic that separates them from other undead mobs. Both creatures don’t burn in sunlight. This is a benefit to the Camel Husk, as unlike other undead mounts, Camels and Camel Hucks do not have a slot for armor to prevent them from burning. Meanwhile, this attribute is not so great for players who fight the Parched. No waiting it out til morning for this enemy!

Living or dead, both the new Camel Husk and Parched are an interesting addition to an already fun game. Best of luck to all you players out there in obtaining a new desert traversing steed!