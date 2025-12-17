Minecraft: Mounts of Mayhem- How To Craft Spears

A new weapon has dropped in Minecraft’s new update, Mounts of Madness. The Spear. A simple weapon, but there’s more to it than just being a sharp point on the end of a stick. So what is the spear? Let’s see what this weapon has to provide.

How to craft a Spear?

Before we can learn more about how to wield this weapon, first we have to craft it. Now the spear is a tiered weapon, so it can be crafted using a variety of materials. To begin, place two sticks, in a diagonal pattern aiming to the right, with one of these materials serving as the tip.

Wood planks

Stone block

Cooper ingot

Iron ingot

Diamond ingot

You can also craft a netherite spear using smithing by upgrading a diamond spear with a netherite ingot.

Wood Planks / Stone Block / Cooper Ingot / Iron Ingot / Diamond Ingot Stick Stick

Can I get a spear in a loot drop?

Along with crafting a spear, it is also possible to obtain a spear of different tiers by defeating different foes or even finding them in chests. Here’s a list of different mobs that can drop spears, as well as locations to try if you’d like to go on a treasure hunt!

Enemies:

Zombies, Zombie Horsemen, and Husks have an 8.5% chance to drop an Iron Spear.

Piglins and Zombie Piglins have an 8.5% chance to drop a Gold Spear.

Locations:

Ocean Ruins: These are underwater structures found in ocean biomes, or along beaches in rare cases. These can hold a Stone Spear.

can hold a Buried Treasure: These chests can also be found along the beach or on the ocean floor. They hold an Iron Spear.

Bastion Remnant: Uniquely found in the nether, these castle chests can hold either Diamond Spear or Damaged Enchanted Spear.

or End City: Towering structures found on islands in the End, chests can hold an Enchanted Diamond Spear.

How do I use the Spear?

This weapon can be equipped and used like any other weapon. What helps this weapon stand out?

Attack range:

The spear has a longer range of attack than most other weapons, with a range of 4.5 blocks in comparison to the 3 of others. It’s also possible to hit multiple enemies with a single attack. This weapon also has the benefit of not needing to be precisely on target to damage, with a little wiggle room from side to side of an enemy.

Jab cooldown:

Pay close attention, as each tier higher the spear is, the longer the cooldown between each jab attack. The charged attack can still be used during the cooldown.

Charged attack:

By holding the “use” button, players can extend the spear in front of them where it can deal damage to multiple enemies the player runs into. It does not last forever and there are different stages to look out for.

First, you will need to gain a bit of speed before this will cause damage, with a higher speed causing more damage. This attack stance can also cause knock-back damage and even make enemies dismount when attacked.

After a few seconds, spears will go into a second stage, where the spear will rotate around and start to shake. This has less benefits but can still cause damage. After a total of around 5 seconds, the charge attack will need to be reset and will return to its upright stance.

Lunge Enchantment:

A new addition to the game, players can enchant their spears with different levels of Lunge. With this enchantment, players “lunge” forward when performing a jab attack. The higher the enchantment, the further the lunge. This special attack does come at a cost though, depending on the level of enchantment. Level I uses 1 hunger, Level II uses 2 hunger points, and level III uses 3 hunger points. Be sure to stock up on food before you take this weapon into battle!

A new weapon introduced after so many years has many players excited. What possibilities can be unlocked using both this new weapon, and the new enchantment created alongside it? That’s for us all to find out!